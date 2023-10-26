Favourite to be voted off Big Brother as Hallie, Dylan and Trish face off

This week’s Big Brother eviction is looking to be a very close one.

Wednesday saw the housemates nominate for the third time this series and three housemates ended up facing eviction.

Hallie, Dylan and Trish will face the public vote, all for the first time.

Ahead of the live show tomorrow, Betfred reports that Hallie is the current slight favourite to leave ahead of Dylan and Trish.

Kayley Cornelius, a Betfred spokesperson said: “With 1/1 (EVS) odds to leave, Hallie is currently Betfred’s top prediction as to who will be third to leave the Big Brother house. Ever since entering the competition, Hallie, in some way or another, seems to be involved in most arguments. She was heavily criticised by fellow housemates during this week’s nominations, with many now believing she purposely tries to ‘stir the pot’.

“After the news broke that Hallie would be facing the public vote, fans of the show were quick to take to social media to root for her departure. Although, some viewers did jump to her defence to say she brings the personality and entertainment to the series, which could be what saves her from being evicted from the live show on Friday evening.

“Potential lifelines for Hallie are Dylan and Trish. Very much like Zak, who was evicted last week, Dylan also seems to have blended into the background. For someone who is meant to be the DJ of the house, Dylan has struggled to bring the life and the music to the show, and appears to not have formed any real friendships within the house. Housemates, like Olivia, described his mannerisms as ‘inconsiderate’ when voting for him this week, which is why he is runner up to Hallie with 11/8 odds to leave.

“Similar to Hallie, Trish has not been afraid to voice her opinion and embrace her vibrant personality, but this has come at the cost of her coming to loggerheads with contestants such as Paul, Jenkin, Tom and Dylan on several occasions, and is on 4/1 odds to be voted out of the Big Brother house.”

AJ Odudu and Will Best will reveal who is heading home in Friday’s live show.

For now, Big Brother continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2.