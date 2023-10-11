Farida favourite for first Big Brother eviction ahead of nominations

The first eviction of Big Brother 2023 is looming and there’s a clear favourite to go.

With nominations pending, Farida finds herself leading betting to be the first Big Brother housemate evicted.

The make-up artist from Wolverhampton is the clear favourite at 4/1 to leave the house first ahead of Matty, Henry and Tom who are all 6/1 with William Hill.

Zak, Chanelle, Jenkin and Trish (all 8/1) are the others who look in contention, while Yinrun is the outsider of the pack at 33/1.

William Hill spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: “Farida has certainly made a few comments which have divided opinion so far and she looks in danger of being the first voted out.

“We make her the 4/1 favourite to leave the Big Brother house, but it’s a wide-open market and Matty, Henry and Tom, who are all 6/1, could face the chop at this early stage.”

For now we’ll have to wait and see who will be nominated for Friday’s first eviction.

Olivia is the only housemate to be confirmed safe having won immunity in an opening week twist.

She had originally been nominated for the chop on launch night but was given the opportunity to save herself if she avoided being name as the least entertaining housemate.

The most recent episode of the Big Brother House was transformed into a global firm named Big Bros Ltd for a pivotal shopping task.

All the housemates lined up behind newly arranged desks in the lounge and were informed by Big Brother that they must undertake various office tasks over two days to earn a luxury shopping budget. Failing the task would result in an economy budget for the week, emphasizing that, from that point on, Big Brother was the CEO, and they were all employees.

Big Bros Ltd featured a strict three-tier structure, with the Big Wigs, Middle Management, and Bottoms, each serving distinct roles. The Big Wigs, including Yinrun, Henry, and Trish, were revealed and provided luxury meals, while the Bottoms received basic rations.

Big Brother continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.