Amber Davies fourth confirmed celebrity on Dancing On Ice line up

Love Island and West End star Amber Davies is the fourth celebrity confirmed for Dancing on Ice next year.

Amber, whose stage credits include 9 to 5 The Musical and Back To The Future, revealed the news exclusively on Lorraine today.

Amber said: “I would definitely say that I’m an adrenaline junkie but I do get more nervous as I get older and I hope that I can contain them, I don’t want the adrenalin to get the better of me.”

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Logo. ©ITV Plc

She added: “I can count on one hand how many times I’ve ice skated.”

Amber is the fourth confirmed celebrity on the Dancing On Ice 2024 line up.

Yesterday saw S Club 7 singer and actress Hannah Spearritt become the latest to join the line up.

“I’m really excited about learning a new skill,” she told Good Morning Britain. “It’s so easy to live your comfortable life and that aspect of mixing things up is very appealing. Fitness is another reason why I’m doing it! It’s really exciting.”

Also confirmed for the cast are actress Claire Sweeney and earlier in the week the champion boxer Ricky Hatton MBE became the first celebrity on the new series.

Dancing on Ice will begin its new series on ITV1 and ITVX in 2024.

Next year a fresh cast of twelve celebrities will dazzle viewers as they glide across the ice every week, aiming to captivate both the judges and viewers at home.

Brace for a thrilling new series, filled with glitz, glamour, and awe-inspiring performances, as the brave celebrities venture into the challenging world of ice skating. But who among them possesses the skills and determination to claim the coveted trophy at the series finale?