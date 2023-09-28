S Club star Hannah Spearritt joins Dancing On Ice line up

Actress and singer Hannah Spearritt is the third celebrity announced for the 2024 series of Dancing On Ice.

Hannah is best known for her time in pop group S Club 7 and appearing in TV shows such as Primeval.

Revealing the news exclusively on Good Morning Britain today, Hannah said: “I`m really excited about learning a new skill.”

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Logo. ©ITV Plc

She added: “It’s so easy to live your comfortable life and that aspect of mixing things up is very appealing. Fitness is another reason why I’m doing it! It’s really exciting.”

There are now three confirmed celebs on the 2024 Dancing On Ice line up.

Yesterday saw actress Claire Sweeney become the second name on the cast.

She told This Morning: “I’m really looking forward to going to an ice rink with my son and actually being able to skate and not have to use the penguins they give you to help you stay upright!”

And earlier in the champion boxer Ricky Hatton MBE became the first celebrity on the new series.

He laughed: “If I can hold my nerve in the boxing ring I should be able to hold my nerve in the ice rink.”

Dancing on Ice will start in the new year on ITV1 and ITVX.

Twelve celebrities prepare to embark on the ultimate challenge as they take to the ice each week, skating live in a bid to impress both the panel and viewers at home.

Back for a sparkling new series, the greatest show on ice promises more glitz, glamour and show stopping performances as the celebrities brave it all to learn this dangerous discipline. But who has what it takes to master the skill and steps and lift the trophy at the end of the series?