Ricky Hatton first confirmed Dancing On Ice 2024 contestant

Boxing Champ Ricky Hatton is the first confirmed name on the Dancing On Ice 2024 line up!

Renowned boxer Ricky Hatton MBE is lacing up his skates for the upcoming series of Dancing on Ice.

Ricky, who disclosed the exciting news exclusively on This Morning, expressed his eagerness to embrace this unique challenge. ”

“If I can hold my nerve in the boxing ring I should be able to hold my nerve in the ice rink,” he quipped.

Ricky added: “I like setting new challenges and keeping myself busy!”

British former professional boxer Ricky carved a remarkable legacy in the sport. Known for his fierce determination and aggressive fighting style, Ricky earned multiple world titles in two weight classes, solidifying his status as one of the most celebrated boxers in British history.

Dancing on Ice will make a triumphant return to ITV and ITVX in 2024.

Twelve celebrities will face the ultimate test as they glide onto the ice week after week, performing live to dazzle both the judges and the audience. As the series returns with more glitz, glamour, and sensational acts, the celebrities will endure a rigorous journey to master this perilous discipline.

Who will conquer the ice and claim the coveted trophy at the end of this spectacular season?

Dancing On Ice typically launches in January.