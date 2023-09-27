Claire Sweeney second confirmed celebrity for Dancing On Ice 2024

Actress Claire Sweeney is the second celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the new series of Dancing on Ice.

Revealing the news exclusively on This Morning today, Claire said: “I’m really looking forward to going to an ice rink with my son and actually being able to skate and not have to use the penguins they give you to help you stay upright!”

She added: “I’ve had to wear my boots around the house… I haven’t stepped on the ice yet.”

There are now two confirmed celebs for the Dancing On Ice line up.

Yesterday saw world Champion Boxer Ricky Hatton MBE become the first celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the series.

Appearing on This Morning, he said: “If I can hold my nerve in the boxing ring I should be able to hold my nerve in the ice rink.”

Dancing on Ice will return to screens in ITV and ITVX in 2024 with its brand new series.

Twelve stars are set to embark on an exhilarating journey, gracing the ice each week with live performances that aim to captivate both the panel of judges and the viewers at home.

Once again the show promises to be a glittering spectacle, a true feast for the eyes, with extravagant performances and dazzling displays of skill. As these brave celebrities dive headfirst into this challenging discipline, they’ll be pushing their limits, but only one can hope to master the intricate steps and clinch the coveted trophy when the season concludes.