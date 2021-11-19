Tom Fletcher set for shock Strictly Come Dancing exit?

Tom Fletcher could be at risk of leaving Strictly Come Dancing 2021 this weekend.

Last Sunday night it was Sara Davies who departed the dancefloor ahead of this week's musicals special.

Seven celebrity couples now remain in the competition, this Saturday dancing routines inspired by some of the world's most iconic musicals.

And according to the latest odds, Tom Fletcher is in big danger of a surprise Strictly Come Dancing exit.

The McFly singer started the week as a 16/1 outsider to be the eighth contestant eliminated, but bookmakers BoyleSports have slashed him into just 7/2 as he puts the finishing touches to his dance this weekend to ‘On My Own’ from Les Misérables.

That makes him the third favourite to be the next dancer given their marching orders, but it’s Dan Walker at 5/4 who is rated the most likely to see his stint brought to an end after only AJ Odudu scored worse than his American Smooth last time out.

However Dan has yet to be in a dance-off.

Tilly Ramsay, who survived the dance-off last weekend is also in danger at 2/1, but at the right end of the betting, Rose Ayling-Ellis is running away as the odds-on favourite at 1/6 from 4/11 for the glitterball trophy.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "Dan Walker and Tilly Ramsay are short prices to be shown the door this weekend, but there has been a notable gamble on Tom Fletcher this week too. He was 16/1 on Monday, but with bets snowballing by the day we’ve now had to cut him into 7/2 for elimination."

Strictly Come Dancing airs this Saturday and Sunday night on BBC One.

Picture: Amy Dowden, Tom Fletcher - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy