Melody Thornton has spilled all about her time on The Masked Singer UK.

Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton was the latest to be unmasked in Saturday night’s episode, performing on the show as Maypole.

The panel – including guest Sir Lenny Henry – had named other Pussycat Dolls but none had got Melody’s name right.

Rita reacted: “Hearing your voice and tone of course it’s you!”

Speaking about signing up for the UK show, having previously won the Australian series, Melody said: “I think that the thing about this show is that it’s all positive. You actually just get to have fun, and it’s been lovely bringing this character to life!”

Maypole

Melody continued to say of her Maypole alter ego: “What I’ve enjoyed most is that Maypole is so positive. She’s cheering for everybody else. I wrote a whole biography for my character. She’s not far off a female Pinocchio.

“So, there’s this part of her that wants to be loved and she’s draped in all of these colours. I just wanted to see her go far.

“The worst thing about performing in the costume was sometimes the harness for the head would slip and end up over my eyes. The best thing is she was just so vibrant!”

On the guesses from the panel, Melody shared: “I loved that they thought it was Rita at first because she wasn’t on the panel! I said it out there, and I’ll say it again. Two of my band mates were mentioned, which actually I was like, “Yes. Good. Yeah, go that way.” Even though it’s too close. When you’ve been in a group, you’ll always be a part of that.”

Melody concluded that her fans will “probably be upset, I’ve been unmasked, but don’t be upset. It’s been fun!”

Maypole on The Masked Singer

The latest episode also saw Dippy Egg revealed, leaving Air Fryer, Eiffel Tower, Piranha, Cricket and Bigfoot in the competition.

Next week Lorraine Kelly returns as the special guest panellist joining Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan.

The Masked Singer UK airs Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.