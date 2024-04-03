Louis Walsh reveals huge Celebrity Big Brother fee

Louis Walsh has revealed his massive Celebrity Big Brother fee, making him the show’s highest paid celebrity EVER.

The former X Factor judge says he pocketed £850,000 for his three weeks inside the CBB house this year.

And Louis has also claimed that producers told him he would “probably win” the show after turning down previous offers.

He told the Irish Independent: “They said I was going to be safe, it was going to be fun, that I would probably win it. I told them I don’t want to win it. Don’t waste it on me. Give it to someone else.

“They said they really, really wanted me. They kept on at me, and still I said no, because I was scared. I don’t want to be a celebrity.”

Louis added: “It’s a fake world. I have no desire. I like music and staying under the radar. I still haven’t watched it. And I don’t want to.”

Revealing his staggering £850,000 pay, Louis concluded: “They paid me a lot of money.”

Louis ultimately finished fourth in the final with reality star David Potts beating Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin to win the show.

During his time on the show, Louis surprised viewers with some of the comments made about people he’d had previously worked with.

Following his exit from the house, Louis admitted his regret over some of his comments.

He told This Morning: “A little bit, I wasn’t being malicious about it. I was just kind of telling people what they’re really like. You know, I wasn’t being malicious.

“Nobody is perfect and I have worked with people that I’ve said things about that I kind of regret. I do regret that, especially on national [television] but that’s me. I’m very outspoken.”

Louis appeared on the show alongside fellow X Factor star Sharon Osbourne, who reportedly pocketed £500,000 for her temporary stay.

ITV has confirmed that Celebrity Big Brother will return next year for a new series.