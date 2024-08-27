Britain’s Got Talent confirms BIG changes for next series

Britain’s Got Talent is set to see a major shake up for its new series.

The show will be extended and begin earlier in the year, filling the gap left by the cancellation of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

The changes will also see the live semi-finals air weekly on Saturday nights, rather than nightly over the week as previously.

There will still be eight regular audition episodes, five semi-finals and a bumper long final.

A call for acts for the 2025 season has already gone out, open auditions set to begin in September.

It follows reports ITV is set to renew its contract to broadcast BGT for a further three years following huge streaming figures.

However one thing not confirmed just yet are the judges for the next series.

The updated schedule means new filming dates and it’s claimed that it could force Bruno Tonioli to be replaced.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Bruno Tonioli. ©Thames

This shake-up could mean an opening for Alan Carr, who was reportedly in talks with Simon Cowell last year about joining the show before Bruno landed the role.

Alan has also worked on BBC travel shows with BGT panellist Amanda Holden.

It remains to be seen if Bruno’s potential replacement will just be for select auditions or for the entire series.

Alongside Bruno and Amanda, the current judges line up includes Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon.

The most recent series of BGT concluded on in June with singer Sydnie Christmas taking home a £250,000 prize.