Britain’s Got Talent announces open auditions in London

Britain’s Got Talent is back, and the search is on for the next big star of its 18th series.

This year, the show is getting a head start with open auditions happening earlier than ever, giving talented individuals a chance to show what they’ve got in person.

If you’ve ever dreamed of following in the footsteps of previous stars like Sydnie Christmas, Jack Rhodes, or the legendary dance troupe Diversity, now’s your time to shine.

Whether you’re a magician, comedian, singer, dancer, or even have a pet with an amazing trick, Britain’s Got Talent is open to all ages and talents.

To get involved, you can register online at www.itv.com/talent or simply turn up on the day.

The auditions will take place at The Kia Oval in London on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th September 2024, from 10:00 to 17:00.

For those who can’t make it in person, there’s still a chance to audition via video or WhatsApp. Details on how to apply this way are also available online.

Successful acts will have the chance to perform in front of the BGT judges and potentially walk away as the 2025 champion, securing a spot at the Royal Variety Performance and a £250,000 cash prize.

With iconic moments like Susan Boyle’s first audition and Calum Scott’s emotional performances, Britain’s Got Talent has become a stage for some of the most unforgettable TV moments.

So, if you think you’ve got what it takes, don’t miss out on your chance to be part of Britain’s next big talent phenomenon.