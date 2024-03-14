Britain’s Got Talent’s dance superstar’s Diversity are on a brand new UK tour for 2024!

Supernova follows Diversity’s sold-out Connected tour, which combined playful, comedic routines with powerful statements on human connectivity. Big, relentless, and energetic, the tour dazzled fans across the UK.

Diversity tour dates and venues

Diversity first rose to fame after winning Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, securing a victory over Susan Boyle in the TV show’s most iconic series to date.

The group, created by Ashley Banjo, has gone on to become the biggest dance act in the UK with a string of sell out shows and performances on stage and screen across the world.

They recently won Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment of 2020 at the British Academy Television Awards for their incredible Britain’s Got Talent routine.

Their new Supernova tour follows 2021’s Connected Show and 2019’s Born Ready tour.