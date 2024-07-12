BGT winner Sydnie Christmas announces debut UK tour and album

Sydnie Christmas is on cloud nine after winning Britain’s Got Talent 2024.

Now, she’s ready to hit the road with her first-ever UK tour, the My Way Tour.

Starting on October 5th at the Glasshouse International Centre For Music in Gateshead, Sydnie will perform at some of the UK’s top venues. See full tour dates here.

But that’s not all.

Sydnie has also announced her debut album, My Way, set for release on September 20th via Westway Music.

She stole the show on Britain’s Got Talent with her stunning renditions of Somewhere Over The Rainbow, My Way, and Tomorrow. The latter even earned her the coveted Golden Buzzer.

Amanda Holden called her “spellbinding,” while Simon Cowell gave her performance “an 11 out of 10.”

Reflecting on her journey, Sydnie said: “After 10 years of trying to make it in the West End and feeling like nothing was happening, I was very close to giving it all up. But I couldn’t, it means everything to me, and I am so glad I kept going.”

Fans can expect to hear those beloved songs on her album and during her shows, along with many more that showcase her incredible talent.