Sydnie Christmas slams Britain’s Got Talent ‘fix’ claims

Britain’s Got Talent 2024 winner Sydnie Christmas has hit back at those that say her win was “fixed”.

The singer won the show on Sunday night, beating magician Jack Rhodes into second place.

But some viewers have accused Sydnie’s victory of being rigged.

Responding, she said: “I don’t know what to say, soul destroying isn’t it? It’s difficult, it takes it away from how hard the journey was or how rewarding the success is.

“They just think that, ‘Oh, it’s obvious it was given to her.’ It really wasn’t.”

Sydnie Christmas on Britain’s Got Talent. Credit: ITV/Thames

Sydnie told OK!: “I had to graft. I had to really graft and believe and want. I’m focussing on the people that did support me because I owe it all to them, without them it wouldn’t have happened.”

Meanwhile, appearing on ITV’s This Morning, Sydnie reflected on Sunday’s live final.

Sydnie said “That was the most scary thing ever, I was just shaking. We all [were]!”

When asked if she remembers the moment she was crowned winner, Sydnie laughed: “Not really! I just remember shutting my eyes and then just punching the air, like I’d scored a try at a rugby match. I just couldn’t believe my life.”

She had high praise for her fellow finalists, saying, “They were amazing and the best people as well. I’ve had so much fun, we’ve had a cracking laugh, and they are so good.

“Because I was last, I was like, ‘No, why am I last?! I’ve got to sit through it…’ So, I was pacing… I was watching it, I was clapping, I went in to watch Innocence.

“Absolutely amazing, it made me sob. I had to get my makeup sorted out, I was like, ‘How am I going to go on now? It was so good, everyone was amazing.”

Sydnie also shared her excitement about performing at the Royal Variety Performance for King Charles.

“I’m just so thankful that everyone has seen something in me,” she said.

As for what’s next, Sydnie is ready for anything. “Not a clue! And that’s the exciting bit about it. I’m so ready to just throw myself into whatever opportunity is there for me, that will have me.”