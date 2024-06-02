Britain’s Got Talent 2024 winner crowned in live final

The winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2024 has been crowned in tonight’s live final results.

Topping the viewer vote, it was singer Sydnie Christmas who won Britain’s Got Talent, walking away with a £250,000 cash prize and a place on the Royal Variety Performance later this year.

The runners up in the final were magician Jack Rhodes and dancers Abigail & Afronitaaa.

Sydnie Christmas

The full results from the final were as follows:

Sydnie Christmas Jack Rhodes Abigail & Afronitaaa Innocent Massuki The Trickstars Trixy Mike Woodhams Alex Mitchell Northants Sings Out Sslaubi Performance Troupe Haribow

Sunday night saw the top 10 acts from the semi-finals, plus an extra wild card, go head to head.

In semi-final one, opera singer Innocent Massuki topped the public vote while taekwondo group Sslaubi Performance Troupe won the judges’ choice.

Magician Jack Rhodes won the second semi-final while Double Dutch dance group Haribow were runners up.

In the third semi-final, singer Sydnie Christmas stole the show with impressionist Mike Woodhams in second place.

Dancers Abigail & Afronitaaa were the winners of semi-final number four and choir Northants Sings Out secured runners up spot.

In Friday’s fifth semi-final, comedian Alex Mitchell and magician Trixy were the last acts to make the cut for the final.

Joining them were the judges’ wild card act, dog act The Trickstars who originally performed in the third semi-final.

In the final, viewers at home had full control.

The panel – Amanda Holden, Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, and Simon Cowell – offered up their comments after each performance but had no say in the results.

Sunday’s live final also saw a guest appearance from the West End cast of Mamma Mia! The Musical.

Britain’s Got Talent airs on ITV1 with applications open now for the next series.