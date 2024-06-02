Britain’s Got Talent 2024 voting figures released

All of the Britain’s Got Talent voting figures have been released following Sunday night’s final.

It was Sydnie Christmas who won Britain’s Got Talent in the grand final, receiving 27.2% of the vote, beating magician Jack Rhodes into second place with 15.8%

See all of the voting stats and percentages from the live shows below…

Semi Final 1

Innocent Masuku – 35.9% Ssaulabi Performance Troupe – 19.6% The Trickstars – 19.6% Taryn Charles – 10.2% Duo Stardust – 6.6% Trey Braine – 5.4% Bikoon! – 2.1% Sven Smith – 0.6%

In the first semi-final, the judges chose to send Ssaulabi Performance through to the final.

Semi Final 2

Jack Rhodes – 27.0% Haribow – 20.2% Ravi’s Dream Team – 17.5% Lady Grenades – 9.4% Blitzers – 7.8% Geneviève Côté – 6.5% Matteo Fraziano – 6.2% Ace Clvrk – 5.4%

Semi Final 3

Sydnie Christmas – 37.9% Mike Woodhams – 18.6% Leightonjay Halliday – 12.6% Magicians Assemble – 10.4% Rask AI – 7.7% Troll Dancers – 6.1% Heather Holliday – 4.5% Duncan Murray – 2.2%

Semi Final 4

Abigail & Afronitaaa – 24.8% Northants Sings Out – 20.1% Phoenix Boys – 17.6% Harrison Pettman – 14.4% Itzel Salvatierra – 9.8% Nabe – 7.2% Kevin Finn – 4.1% Andrew Curphey – 2.0%

Semi Final 5

Alex Mitchell – 24.7% Denise & Stefan – 22.1% Trixy – 18.2% Messoudi Brothers – 11.9% CyberAgent Legit – 11.1% AmaSing – 6.2% Gambino Akuboy – 3.5% The Dark Hero – 2.3%

In the fifth semi-final, the judges chose to send Trixy through to the final.

Final

Sydnie Christmas – 27.2% Jack Rhodes – 15.8% Abigail & Afronitaaa – 10.4% Innocent Masuku – 8.8% The Trickstars – 8.4% Trixy – 5.9% Mike Woodhams – 5.4% Alex Mitchell – 5.3% Northants Sings Out – 4.9% Ssaulabi Performance Troupe – 4.8% Haribow – 3.1%

Hosted by Ant & Dec, Britain’s Got Talent airs on ITV with applications open now for the next series next year.