Britain’s Got Talent set for HUGE shake up

Britain’s Got Talent is set to see a major shake up as part of a reported £100 million deal.

ITV aims to make BGT their jewel in the crown, potentially overtaking BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

It’s claimed that the show will be extended from February to May next year, filling the gap left by the cancellation of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

It comes as ITV is set to renew its contract to broadcast BGT for a further three years following huge streaming figures.

A TV insider told The Sun: “Although it’s been on since 2007, viewing numbers are higher than ever — it’s just that fans are watching it differently.

Having over seven million viewers makes it the most-watched entertainment show after I’m A Celebrity.

“Stretching BGT over three months could make it more of a presence.”

A three-month series would feature roughly six Saturdays of audition shows, followed by six Saturdays of semi-finals, and then a final, with potential for a Sunday results show.

Currently, the semi-finals and final all air in a single week. This year’s series ends on June 2.

A call for acts for the 2025 season has already gone out, with auditions expected to begin earlier, in October.

ITV and Thames have not commented on the new deal.

For now the current series continues this Saturday night on ITV1 with its latest audition episode.

The live shows will begin on Monday and air nightly throughout the week.