Bruno Tonioli is reportedly set to depart the Britain’s Got Talent panel after two series.

The ITV show is set to undergo a big shake up for next year, leading to a filming clash for the Dancing with the Stars judge.

It’s claimed that next year’s series will start on TV earlier than usual in February, taking over from when Saturday Night Takeaway used to air.

It means filming will have to begin later this year, causing a schedule headache.

A source revealed: “Once it became clear auditions were starting in October, as opposed to January as per the previous 17 series, it became clear Bruno may not be able to take part. He’s committed to the US, but the new format for BGT is non-negotiable because the show will effectively be replacing Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.”

“Bruno has been a real hit with his fellow judges and viewers, so it would be incredibly sad to see him go.”

This shake-up could mean an opening for Alan Carr, who was reportedly in talks with Simon Cowell last year about joining the show before Bruno landed the role.

Alan has also worked on BBC travel shows with BGT panellist Amanda Holden, making him a familiar face and a strong contender for the job.

The source told The Sun: “Conversations have only just begun, but Alan Carr is a name that has been mooted – his chemistry with Amanda is already a winning formula – and he would bring a fantastic comic edge to the panel.”

The latest series of BGT concluded on Sunday night with singer Sydnie Christmas taking home a £250,000 prize.

She’ll appear on the Royal Variety Performance later this year after securing almost a third of all votes in the final.

Applications for the 2025 series are open now.