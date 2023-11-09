New Death in Paradise spin-off set in Australia coming to BBC One

A brand new Death in Paradise spin-off is on its way to BBC One.

Return to Paradise, a new Australia-set spin-off from the original UK series, is being made by BBC Studios Productions Australia with Red Planet Pictures for the ABC, in association with the BBC.

A teaser shares: “Set in the idyllic, beachside hamlet of Dolphin Cove, Return to Paradise is six gripping, twisting and fiendishly clever murder mysteries – all against the spectacular backdrop of the Australian coastal landscape.

Beyond Paradise: (L-R) Humphrey Goodman (KRIS MARSHALL) and Martha Lloyd (SALLY BRETTON). Credit: BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Todd Anthony

“Australian ex-pat Mackenzie Clarke is the seemingly golden girl of the London Metropolitan police force – with an intuitive approach to detective work, she has built a reputation for being able to crack the most impossible of cases. However, she’s suddenly forced to up sticks and move back to her childhood home of Dolphin Cove, a beautiful, coastal paradise… and Mackenzie’s worst nightmare.

“Having escaped her hometown at the earliest opportunity six years ago, Mack vowed she’d never come back, leaving a lot of unfinished business and unanswered questions. On her return she’s still no fan of the town, and the people of Dolphin Cove are certainly no fans of hers. In fact everyone would prefer her not to be there, including Mackenzie herself.

“But when a murder takes place in Dolphin Cove, Mack can’t help but put her inspired detective brilliance to good use and determines, despite her reservations, that she needs to make the best of it, including tying up the loose ends with the man she left at the altar six years ago.”

Six-part series Return to Paradise will air on BBC One and iPlayer.

It’s the second spin-off of the original series following Beyond Paradise, the UK-set spin-off which launched earlier this year and has been renewed for a second series.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said: “Everything we all love about Death in Paradise – the humour, the beautiful scenery, the likeable characters, the ingenious plots – now in a fabulous Australian setting. I cannot wait for BBC viewers to be introduced to Detective Mack and the good (and not so good!) folk of Dolphin Cove. What a treat we have in store!”

The original Death In Paradise will return with new episodes on BBC One soon.