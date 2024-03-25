Death In Paradise will return for new series after Ralf Little’s exit

The BBC has confirmed that Death In Paradise will be coming back, fresh from the departure of Ralf Little as Detective Inspector Neville Parker.

His exit was confirmed in the series finale on Sunday, concluding a substantial run of thirty-six episodes, three feature-length festive specials, and a memorable appearance in the spin-off, Beyond Paradise.

Ralf’s tenure marks him as the longest-serving detective inspector in the show’s history.

The finale of the latest series saw Neville Parker and DS Florence Cassell, portrayed by Josephine Jobert, sail off into the sunset together. This marked the culmination of their turbulent relationship, answering the long-pondered question among fans of ‘will they, won’t they’ with a heartfelt conclusion.

The series this year has been a rollercoaster of surprises and pivotal moments, notably the shooting of Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) during the show’s 100th episode, Officer Marlon Pryce (Tahj Miles) saying goodbye to the island, and the return of several beloved characters, including Camille Bordey (Sara Martins), JP Hooper (Tobi Bakare), and Dwayne Myers (Danny John-Jules).

Neville Parker joined the Saint Marie police team in 2020, succeeding DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon).

Fans of the show can look forward to a fourth feature-length Christmas special later this year, followed by a new series in 2025.

Tim Key, Executive Producer for Red Planet Pictures, said: “Joining a successful show like Death in Paradise as the lead is a daunting and risky prospect, but Ralf’s confidence and talent shone through from day one and the audience response to Neville and his journey has been amazing.

“I can’t thank Ralf enough for everything he has brought to the show, on and off screen, and wish him all the very best for the future.”