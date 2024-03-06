Beyond Paradise series two start date, cast and trailer

Death In Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise is back for series two on BBC One this month!

The new series of Beyond Paradise will begin on Friday 22 March, with six new episodes premiering weekly each Friday at 8PM.

You’ll also be able to watch on BBC iPlayer where the first series is also available.

The show follows Kris Marshall’s character DI Humphrey Goodman after his emotional exit from the original show in 2017.

Martha Lloyd (SALLY BRETTON), Humphrey Goodman (KRIS MARSHALL). Credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt

Meet the cast

Those making up the cast of Beyond Paradise’s second series are:

Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman

Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd

Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams

Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford

Felicity Montagu as office support Margo Martin

Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd

Jade Harison as CS Charlie Woods

Melina Sinadinou as Zoe

Eva Feiler as Lucy

Isaac Vincent-Norgate as Ryan

Amelia Vitale as Hannah

Selwyn the Duck!

Meanwhile guest stars appearing throughout the new series include Peter Davidson (All Creatures Great and Small), Kevin Bishop (The Kevin Bishop Show), Adam Fogerty (The Gallows Pole), Emma Fielding (Van der Valk), Dan Renton Skinner (Shooting Stars), Paul Bradley (Holby City), Peter Landi (Ted Lasso) and Abi Clarke (The Emily Atack Show).

Joining them are Emily Lloyd-Saini (Juice), Danny Webb (Alien 3), Nicholas Woodeson (Skyfall), Malcolm Storry (Doc Martin), Carolyn Pickles (Broadchurch), Jeff Rawle (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire), Jayde Adams (Ruby Speaking), Souad Faress (Game of Thrones), Charlie Baker (Back) and more.

Watch the trailer!

In the final of the first series, fans were treated to a special crossover as Humphrey Goodman visited his old stomping ground in Saint Marie. While taking in the blue-skied vista of the Caribbean coastline, the Detective Inspector took some time away to clear his mind and consider his future in Shipton Abbott.

In series two Shipton Abbott continues to present DI Humphrey Goodman and his team with perplexing new cases, ranging from a mysterious death aboard a steam train to the disappearance of a teacher.

The stakes are raised with the looming threat of their station house being shut down by Police HQ, intensifying the need for swift resolutions.

At the same time, Humphrey and Martha are navigating their personal quest for family, contemplating the idea of fostering.

Adding to the mix, Martha’s mother, Anne, ventures into online dating, while a seemingly innocent act by Esther’s daughter, Zoe, risks exposing a deep-seated secret.

The first series is available to watch online now in the UK on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox International in North America, the Nordics and in South Africa.