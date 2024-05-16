Alfie Allen, Shazad Latif, and Samira Wiley to star in new Sky series Atomic

Sky has announced an exciting new addition to its lineup with the action-packed series Atomic, featuring a star-studded cast including Alfie Allen, Shazad Latif, and Samira Wiley.

Produced by Pulse Films, known for Gangs of London, and penned by acclaimed screenwriter Gregory Burke, the series is set to commence filming this month in Morocco.

Atomic is a dynamic five-part series that promises to deliver a high-octane adventure. The story revolves around two unlikely heroes, Max and Mohammed, portrayed by Alfie Allen (SAS: Rogue Heroes, Game of Thrones) and Shazad Latif (Star Trek: Discovery, What’s Love Got To Do With It).

The plot kicks off when they become entangled in a Venezuelan cartel’s scheme to transport uranium across North Africa, posing the grave threat of a nuclear bomb falling into the wrong hands.

In Atomic, Max is depicted as a free-spirited drug trafficker navigating the Middle East, while Mohammed is a man haunted by his past, hiding in the deserts of North Africa and unable to return to the UK. Their paths collide in the Libyan desert as they are caught up in the cartel’s plot. Faced with the ultimate dilemma, they must decide whether to save themselves or risk everything to prevent a nuclear catastrophe.

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale, Orange is the New Black) plays Cassie Elliott, a highly skilled CIA agent dedicated to preventing nuclear weapons from falling into the wrong hands. As she, along with MI6 and a network of traffickers, pursues Max and Mohammed, the duo is thrust into the unlikely role of heroes, questioning if redemption is possible amidst the chaos.

Inspired by William Langewiesche’s non-fiction book Atomic Bazaar, the series promises a thrilling journey through the vibrant medinas, bustling metropolises, and vast deserts of North Africa. The chemistry between Max and Mohammed, filled with humor and unexpected camaraderie, adds a unique twist to their dangerous mission.

Gregory Burke, Writer, and Executive Producer said: “I am thrilled to bring the world of ‘Atomic’ to life with the brilliant director Shariff Korver and such a wonderful cast. It is a story about the terrifying prospect of a world where nuclear weapons are easier to acquire than ever before, and about the infinite possibilities that exist within the best of us and the worst of us.”

The series will be available on Sky and the streaming service NOW in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.