The Masked Singer UK first look at semi-final showdown

The Masked Singer UK’s semi-final features a thrilling double elimination, narrowing five contestants down to three, as celebrity identities are unveiled with Joel Dommett hosting alongside panellists and special guest Lorraine Kelly.

Advertisements

The nation’s favourite guessing game continues as The Masked Singer UK returns for its semi-final this week.

The Masked Singer is the wildest guessing game on TV, featuring 12 celebrities who perform well-known hits while disguised in intricate costumes, keeping their real identities a secret.

As each celebrity takes to the stage, the panel of superstar detectives is tasked with piecing together the clues to unveil TV’s most closely guarded secret.

Celebrities’ true identities are only revealed once they are eliminated and unmasked on stage.

Piranha

Cricket

In Saturday’s double elimination episode, the competition tightens as five contestants are whittled down to three.

By the end of the show, two celebrities will be unmasked, revealing their true selves.

Advertisements

Joel Dommett hosts the show, with panellists Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan.

Air Fryer

Eiffel Tower

This week they’re joined by special guest Lorraine Kelly, fresh from her own unmasking on the show.

Going into the semi-final, the five remaining acts are Eiffel Tower, Bigfoot, Air Fryer, Cricket and Piranha.

Big Foot

Which three will make it into next weekend’s grand final?

The Masked Singer UK continues Saturday night at 7:15PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

Advertisements

Last week’s double elimination saw Maypole revealed as a chart topping popstar and Dippy Egg unmasked as a TV presenter with a very close connection to one of the panel.

They joined the ranks of those eliminated after Owl, Bubble Tea, Rat, Chicken Caesar, and Weather.