The Masked Singer UK final first look as former finalists return

This year’s final of The Masked Singer UK will see the return of three former finalists.

In Saturday’s episode, the final three masked singers compete to be crowned the ultimate champion.

Cricket, Bigfoot and Piranha will battle it out to win the 2024 series as all three are unmasked this Saturday night.

As part of the final, three previous singers return for three one-of-a-kind duets.

Charlotte Church, who secured second place in the 2022 series, will reprise her role as ‘Mushroom’ to sing with Cricket.

Big Foot & Phoenix

Kaiser Chiefs lead Ricky Wilson will return as Phoenix, performing alongside Bigfoot.

And songstress Natalie Appleton will be back as Fawn, duetting with Piranha.

Piranha singing with Fawn

Plus, all 12 Masked Singers will return for a special group performance.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, who is joined by panellists Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan, plus special guest Rob Brydon.

The most recent episode saw Air Fryer unmasked as a star of The Greatest Showman and Eiffel Tower revealed as an 80s pop icon.

Other acts on this year’s show have included Dippy Egg, Chicken Caesar, Rat, Owl, Bubble Tea, Maypole and Weather.

Tune in to The Masked Singer UK final on Saturday, 17 February at 7:20PM.