The Masked Singer recap! Performances and reveals from Episode 6

Here’s a full recap of this weekend’s instalment of The Masked Singer UK 2024 – who was behind the mask this week?

Advertisements

The latest season of The Masked Singer currently airs on ITV1 on Saturday nights.

Over 8 weeks a fresh cast of twelve celebs will be singing while concealing their identities behind elaborate masks and costumes.

The panel – singer Rita Ora, comedian Mo Gilligan, presenter Davina McCall and TV personality Jonathan Ross – will try to discover who is behind the mask each episode.

This weekend the seven remaining contestants became five in a double elimination, while Sir Lenny Henry joined the panel as a guest.

Recap the performances and reveals below…

Maypole

Maypole kicked things off this week with a performance of Let You Love Me by the show’s own Rita Ora.

Advertisements

Cricket

Next up was Cricket, singing Antenna by Fuse ODG.

Dippy Egg

Third to perform this Saturday was Dippy Egg who impressed with their “best vocal yet”, singing Moon River by Audrey Hepburn.

Advertisements

Big Foot

Shut Up and Dance by Walk The Moon was the latest song choice for Big Foot.

Air Fryer

The next act to sing this week, Air Fryer stunned with a powerhouse performance of Defying Gravity from musical Wicked.

Advertisements

Eiffel Tower

Eiffel Tower’s latest performance saw them singing Stay by Rihanna.

Piranha

Closing the latest episode was Piranha, performing Since U Been Gone by Kelly Clarkson.

Dippy Egg is unmasked!

After all had performed, the studio audience cast their vote. With the fewest votes, Dippy Egg was the first to take off their mask, revealing radio and TV presenter Nicky Campbell.

Advertisements

Maypole unmasked!

Maypole and Eiffel Tower had the next fewest votes and the panel chose to save Eiffel Tower. Maypole therefore took off their mask to reveal Pussycat Doll singer Melody Thornton.

Advertisements

The fourth season of The Masked Singer currently airs on ITV1 on Saturday nights.