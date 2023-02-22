The Good Mothers is on its way to Disney+ in the UK – here’s all you need to know.

The Good Mothers is a multi-layered narrative that follows the shocking true story of three women who were born into the deadliest of the Italian Mafia clans, and how they worked with a courageous female prosecutor to bring it down from the inside.

A teaser shares: “Based on a true story, The Good Mothers follows the story of Denise, daughter of Lea Garofalo, Maria Concetta Cacciola and Giuseppina Pesce, three women who dared to defy the ‘Ndrangheta mafia. To help them, prosecutor Anna Colace, having just arrived in Calabria, has an intuition: to be able to defeat the ‘Ndrangheta clans, you need to focus on the women.

“It is a strategy that brings with it great risk: The ‘Ndrangheta is famous and feared for its iron fist and insidious power. The Good Mothers follows Denise, Giuseppina and Maria Concetta in their attempt to free themselves from the criminal power and collaborate with the authorities.”

The Good Mothers UK Disney+ release date

The Good Mothers will be released on Disney+ UK on 5 April 2023.

All six episodes will be available to stream immediately.

The cast includes Gaia Girace (My Brilliant Friend) as Denise Cosco, Valentina Bellè (Catch-22, Medici) as Giuseppina Pesce, Barbara Chichiarelli (Suburra – The series, Bad Tales) as Anna Colace, Francesco Colella (ZeroZeroZero, Trust) as Carlo Cosco, Simona Distefano (The Traitor) as Concetta Cacciola, Andrea Dodero (Thou Shalt Not Hate) as Carmine and with Micaela Ramazzotti (Like Crazy, The First Beautiful Thing) as Lea Garofalo.

The series is based on the gripping book by Foreign Press Association award-winning journalist Alex Perry and adapted for the screen by BAFTA nominee Stephen Butchard (Bagdad Central, The Last Kingdom), the project is directed by BAFTA and EMMY nominated Julian Jarrold (The Crown, Becoming Jane) and award-winning Elisa Amoruso ( Sirley, Chiara Ferragni: Unposted) and is produced by House Productions (Sherwood, The Wonder) and Wildside (My Brilliant Friend, Anna) a Fremantle company.

You can watch a first trailer below…