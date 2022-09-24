Emily In Paris season 3 release date as hit show returns to Netflix

Emily In Paris season 3 is on its way to Netflix in the UK – here’s all you need to know.

The show follows twenty-something Emily – played by Lily Collins – who moves from Chicago to Paris after unexpectedly landing her dream job.

The first season proved a breakout hit in 2020 while season 2 followed late last year, debuting on the Global Netflix Top 10 and topping the list across 94 countries.

Emily in Paris. Lily Collins as Emily in episode 201 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Carole Bethuel/Netflix © 2021

Now a third outing is on its way!

Emily In Paris season 3 UK Netflix release date

Emily In Paris season 3 will be released on Netflix UK on 21 December 2022.

A very first look teaser trailer was revealed today, which you can watch below…

Meanwhile a fourth season has already been confirmed.

For now you can catch up with the first two seasons of Emily In Paris on Netflix here.

A teaser for the latest episodes shares: “In Season 2, now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily’s getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life.

“After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbour and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her.”

Alongside Lily Collins in the title role, the cast features regulars Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery and William Abadie and recurring guest star Kate Walsh.

Joining in season two were Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O. Harris and Arnaud Binard.

Full casting for season three is to be confirmed.

More on: Netflix Streaming