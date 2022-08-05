Dated and Related: New Netflix dating show sees siblings help each other find love

Siblings will help each other find love in a new dating show coming to Netflix.

Dated and Related will launch on the streaming platform very soon.

Netflix tease: “Imagine having to think about your sibling dating – how they flirt, how they treat their partners, and what their signature moves are.

“In this brand-new reality dating series, pairs of siblings will be seeing each other’s love life up close and personal as they search for ‘the one’ together. Having the person who knows you better than anyone should help you navigate the tricky world of dating.

“But will they act as the ultimate wingman and help you find love? Or scupper your plans and call you out on all your bullsh*t? Either way it might just be Awkward. As. Hell. ”

Dated and Related will be released in the UK on Netflix from 2 September 2022 at 8AM UK time.

For now, you can watch a first look trailer below!

Melinda Berry will host the show which will feature a cast of 10 pairs, who you can meet below!