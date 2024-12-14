The BBC’s hit series Beyond Paradise is back this holiday season with a Christmas special packed with heart, humour, and a touch of the supernatural.

Airing on Friday, 27th December at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, the festive episode promises plenty of surprises as DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and his team tackle not one, but two captivating cases in the idyllic Shipton Abbott.

Humphrey Goodman (KRIS MARSHALL), Martha Lloyd (SALLY BRETTON)

Widower Bob Holland, played by Mark Heap, is thrown into turmoil when he claims to see the ghost of his late wife, Linda (Rosalind Adler), who orders him to leave their home.

Grieving and unsettled, Bob confides in his friend Anne (Barbara Flynn), who turns to the Shipton Abbott police team for help.

Humphrey, ever eager to dive into an unusual case, is intrigued by the haunting, while DS Esther Williams (Zahra Ahmadi) remains firmly sceptical.

As Bob’s daughter Fiona (Tamla Kari) and her inventive husband Colin (Seann Walsh) grapple with the bizarre situation, questions swirl. Is Bob simply overwhelmed by his first Christmas without Linda, or is something more sinister lurking behind the apparition?

Elsewhere, Kelby (Dylan Llewellyn) and Margo (Felicity Montagu) have their hands full with another seasonal mystery.

A break-in at the local church has left the nativity scene incomplete – the Virgin Mary has gone missing.

Humphrey Goodman (KRIS MARSHALL), Esther Williams (ZAHRA AHMADI)

With the Christmas service around the corner and the Chief Superintendent, Charlie Woods (Jade Harrison), set to attend, the pressure is on for Kelby to recover the figure and save the day.

Amid the chaos, Humphrey and Martha (Sally Bretton) are navigating the highs and lows of fostering.

This Christmas, they open their home to a quiet and reserved teenager named Jaiden (Austin Taylor).

While Humphrey is absorbed in his investigations, Martha struggles to connect with Jaiden and doubts her ability to break through his shell.

As the holidays approach, will Martha and Jaiden find common ground and make this Christmas one to remember?