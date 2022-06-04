Stranger Things renewed for season 5 on Netflix - when will it be released?

Stranger Things will return to Netflix for a fifth and final season.

The hit supernatural sci-fi series first debuted in 2016 and recently dropped the first episode of its fourth season on Netflix.

Stranger Things release date

Season 4 of Stranger Things will be released in two parts with Volume 1 on 27 May and Volume 2 on 1 July 2022.

A teaser for the latest instalment shares: "It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins.

"Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier.

"In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

As for when Season 5 will be released there's no date yet and we certainly don't expect it coming out before 2023.

Stranger Things season 5 will be the last

Ahead of the release of the show's fourth season, it was announced that Stranger Things will end with its fifth season.

Creators the Duffer brothers said: "Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things.

"At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four but — as you’ll see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last."

They added; "There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes.

"But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support."

For now you can catch up on the current four seasons on Netflix UK here.

The show stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono and Matthew Modine.