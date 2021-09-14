Only Murders In The Building season 2 confirmed for Disney+

A second season of Only Murders In The Building is coming to Disney+, it's been confirmed.

Disney announced today that the hit original comedy series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez is to return for a brand new outing.

Co-creator and executive producer John Hoffman said: "Everyone in our amazing "Building" worked with such love and expertise through extraordinary times -- and with incredible support from Disney, Hulu and 20th TV -- to create a first season that might live up to our legendary cast, our beloved New York City, and to make a show about connection.

"To feel we've connected with our audience and hit the mark enough already to have the chance to continue -- and to carry on our show's wild ride of mystery-comedy-empathy -- is too exciting for words. So I'll shut up now -- and just say a huge thanks to all and I can't wait for more!"

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

A teaser of the first series shares: "When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.

"As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late."

You can stream the first season in the UK on Disney+ UK here.

The show streams on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and on Disney+ in all other territories.

Picture: Courtesy of Disney