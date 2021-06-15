Too Hot To Handle 2021 cast: Meet the contestants on season 2

Too Hot To Handle is back for season 2 on Netflix - meet the cast of 2021 here!

The world's hottest no dating dating show is back with ten sexy new singles.

Locked up together in a luxury holiday getaway, anyone who dares to break the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind will see the $100,000 prize drop faster than the contestants’ libido in the least sexy getaway of their lives.

Back to host the series will be the show's virtual assistant, Lana.

Season 2 of Too Hot To Handle will be released on Netflix from 23 June with the first four episodes. The remaining six episodes will follow a week later on 30 June.

For now, meet the cast below!

Too Hot To Handle 2021 cast Cam Cam

Age: 24.

From: Wales, UK.

Occupation: Model and Personal Trainer.

Instagram username: @camholmess

Born and raised in South Wales, Cam is a self-confessed sexy nerd. He loves Lord of the Rings and can do a spot-on Gollum impression – he’s even engaged in some elf-based roleplay. Cam’s a personal trainer who always thinks the grass is greener on the other side, meaning he struggles to settle. Will Lana be able to help him see what he’s already got, and teach him to appreciate a more meaningful relationship?

Carly

Carly

Age: 24.

From: Toronto, Canada.

Occupation: Model.

Instagram username: @carlylawrence_

Carly is, in her own words, a man-eater. This Canadian model is an insatiable, fun-loving party girl, who hates being told what to do. She used to be a competitive dancer, but has no interest in finding her perfect partner. She’s here to have fun and let loose,so how will she take the news that the boys will be out of bounds, and sex will be totally off limits?

Chase

Chase

Age: 24.

From: Arizona, USA.

Occupation: Athlete.

Instagram username: @chasedemoor

Chase from Arizona is tall, dark and handsome... he also happens to be a professional football player.He’s got admirers lining up and a good thing too,as he has a sex-drive that’s, in his words, 100 outof10. Coming into the retreat he’s ready for the games to begin – little does he know that Lana has her own game in mind...

Emily

Emily

Age: 27.

From: UK.

Occupation: Model.

Instagram username: @emilyfayemillerr

London-based Emily has no interest in commitment, and she always gets what she wants. This multi-lingual model is the life and soul of the party,but she’s not afraid to break a few hearts in hersearch for satisfaction. Can Lana help her find her softer side a deeper connection, or will the temptation in the retreat prove too hard to resist?

Kayla

Kayla

Age: 26.

From: Florida, USA.

Occupation: Model and Bartender.

Instagram username: @kaylajean.official

Laid back Florida girl Kayla is happiest when hanging at the beach, tanning and surfing – and eyeing up the talent. A model and bartender, she loves a bad boy and has never been rejected. Her strict upbringing gave her a rebellious wild side when she left home, so will breaking the rules come naturally to her, or will Lana be able to keep her in check?

Larissa

Larissa

Age: 28.

From: Auckland, NZ.

Occupation: Lawyer.

Instagram username: @larissa_trownson

Auckland-based lawyer Larissa is a force to be reckoned with – when she’s not immersed in the legal world she’s enjoying all the attention she gets at parties. Her friends call her Tinkerbell, as she loves the guys to be obsessed with her, even though she isn’t a one-man kind of girl. What this real life legally blonde doesn’t know is that she’s about to become illegally horny with Lana’s rules in play...

Marvin

Marvin

Age: 26.

From: France.

Occupation: Model and Influencer.

Instagram username: @marvin.anthony_

A Parisian model and influencer with a masters in finance, who’s played basketball at the highest level in France and started his own concierge business – Marvin has it all. He’s got confidence to spare, but with his pick of the ladies and all the attention,can you have too much of a good thing? Lana certainly thinks so and Marvin’s about to find out, as she takes all sex off the table.

Melinda

Melinda

Age: 28.

From: NY, USA.

Occupation: Model.

Instagram username: @melinda_melrose

Melinda from Brooklyn is one of 16 siblings, but that doesn’t stop her from standing out in a crowd.Melinda loves to be complimented so her modelling work suits her just fine. She’s a self-professed firecracker and going into the retreat she’s a predator on the hunt, with the boys in her sights. Will Lana be able to reel her in, or will she refuse to be tamed?

Nathan

Nathan

Age: 27.

From: Texas, USA.

Occupation: Former stripper.

Instagram username: @nathankwebb

Nathan is originally from the UK but moved to Texas for work. That work? Magic Mike style stripping. A stripper with a passion for country music and an even deeper passion for the ladies, Nathan’s had his heart broken before and now he jumps from girl to girl. But with sexual relations off the menu, will Lana be able to help him open up again and look for a deeper connection?

Peter

Peter

Age: 21.

From: NY, USA.

Occupation: Personal trainer.

Instagram username: @petervigilante

Peter is a personal trainer from New York, but when he's not pumping iron, he’s performing as a TikTok influencer. It’s work that means he’s not shy of attention,receiving 100-200 DMs a day from his admirers. Peter is close to his big family, who are based in Staten Island, particularly his mum who is the number one woman in his life. He’s also a fan of astrology,but here’s betting he didn’t see a Summer long sex ban in the stars...

Too Hot To Handle is streaming on Netlix from 23 June.