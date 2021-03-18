The Rig cast revealed for new Amazon original series

Casting has been announced for Amazon Prime Video's new original series The Rig.

The six-part series, created by David Macpherson and directed by John Strickland (Line of Duty, Bodyguard), is to start filming later this month in Edinburgh, Scotland.

A synopsis of the show shares: "Magnus and his crew aboard the Kinloch Bravo oil rig are stationed off the Scottish coast in the dangerous waters of the North Sea. When they are due to be collected and return to the mainland a mysterious and all-enveloping fog rolls through.

"The rig is hit by massive tremors, and they find themselves cut off from all communication with the shore and the outside world. As the crew endeavour to discover what’s driving this unknown force, a major accident forces them to ask questions about who they can really trust.

"Bonds are broken, allegiances formed and generational fault lines exposed. The crew of the Bravo will be driven to the limits of both their loyalties and their endurance, into a confrontation with forces beyond their imagination."

Meet the crew of the Kinloch Bravo oil rig:

Iain Glen (Game of Thrones, Mrs Wilson) plays Magnus MacMillan, Offshore Installation Manager of the rig and leader of the crew, Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek) plays Rose Mason the scientist and oil company rep, a fresh face on-board the rig.

Martin Compston (Line of Duty, Traces) plays Communications Officer Fulmer Hamilton. Rochenda Sandall (Criminal: UK, Small Axe) plays Medic Cat Braithwaite. Owen Teale (Game of Thrones, A Discovery of Witches) is Head Driller Lars Hutton. Richard Pepple (Bridgerton, Cobra) is crew boss Grant Dunlin and Mark Bonnar (Guilt, Quiz) is Deck Foreman Alwyn Evans.

Calvin Demba (Life, Last Christmas) plays Drill Hand Baz Roberts, Emun Elliott (Guilt) is rig mechanic Leck Longman. Abraham Popoola (Cruella) is rig crane driver Easter Ayodeji, Stuart McQuarrie (Des) is Head Chef Colin Murchison and Molly Vevers (The Spanish Princess) plays roustabout Heather Shaw.

The Rig will be available on Amazon Prime Video joining other Amazon Original series such as Good Omens, The Grand Tour, All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, Truth Seekers and All or Nothing: Manchester City.

A release date is to be announced.