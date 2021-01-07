Britain's Got Talent 2021 will be delayed until later in the year, it's been confirmed.

Filming of the upcoming fifteenth series has been postponed with auditions originally due to record in January.

An ITV spokesperson said: "The filming for the 15th series of Britain's Got Talent has been postponed from its proposed record dates in late January.

"With the announcement of the latest Government health guidelines and with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes we, together with the production teams at Thames and Syco, have taken the decision to move the record and broadcast of the forthcoming series.

"We will confirm revised dates in due course."

While TV & film production is permitted under the current lockdown rules the scale of Britain's Got Talent made it difficult for bosses to continue.

Filming involves hundreds of people behind the scenes with acts often travelling across the UK and the world to audition.

Furthermore, acts with large numbers such as choirs, dance groups and orchestras would find it hard to rehearse or perform safely.

It's also been said that producers were reluctant to film auditions without any live audience.

Britain's Got Talent typically launches in the Spring on ITV around April.

Although no new schedule has been confirmed just yet, the Daily Mirror reports that the show is hopeful to film over the summer and air in the autumn.

A source said: "If the vaccination process goes to plan and we are all closer to normal in the summer, we are very hopeful that we could make the series then. It would be brilliant to have Britain's Got Talent for the autumn schedule."

Last year's series was also interrupted by the pandemic, with the semi-final shows postponed to September from their original May air date.

The semi-finals were pre-recorded in front of a live audience, with some acts performing via video-link.

It was comedy singer Jon Courtenay who won the series, picking up a £250,000 cash prize and spot on the Royal Variety Show.

Picture: ITV