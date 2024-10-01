KSI to join Britain’s Got Talent judging panel

Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) is back for its 18th season, and it’s bringing some exciting changes.

The much-loved talent show returns to ITV1 and ITVX in 2025, with Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and Bruno Tonioli all returning as judges.

However, for three audition days, Bruno will be stepping aside due to other commitments, and stepping in will be none other than KSI.

KSI, the music artist, YouTuber, boxer, and entrepreneur, will be taking over the guest judge spot. KSI is no stranger to the spotlight, with over 2.7 billion global streams, millions of social media followers, and a career that spans music, boxing, and business.

“When I got the call up, I couldn’t believe it,” KSI said. “I remember watching old BGT episodes and going from being amazed to laughing my arse off. I’m buzzing to see all the fresh new talent, and I’ll be sure to leave a mark!”

Bruno, who will return after his US filming schedule, joked that KSI was the perfect fit to take his place. “Who better than a young, attractive, multi-talented star, known the world over? I’ll be itching to get back to the judging panel for another year of laughter, tears and everything in between.”

Britain’s Got Talent has been a mainstay of British TV for almost two decades. It’s the show that launched the careers of stars like Susan Boyle, Diversity, and Tokio Myers.

Last season, Sydnie Christmas was crowned the winner, taking home £250,000 and a spot on the Royal Variety Performance.

Auditions for the new series will begin filming in October in Blackpool. The show will be back on TV in 2025.