Meet the Britain’s Got Talent 2024 finalists

After five semi-finals the top ten acts on Britain’s Got Talent 2024 have been confirmed for Sunday’s final.

Advertisements

One of the finalists will walk home with a £250,000 cash prize and a place at the Royal Variety Performance, with viewers ultimately crowning the winner.

Northants Sings Out

Northants Sings Out. Credit: ITV/Thames

Northants Sings Out smashed their return to BGT in the semi-finals and took the Judges out dancing with their club-ready performance of Livin’ Joy’s ‘Dreamer’.

Abigail and Afronitaaa

Abigail and Afronitaaa. Credit: ITV/Thames

Dancing duo Abigail and Afronitaaa danced up a storm with their energetic semi-final performance, jamming out to hits by Beyoncé and Fuse ODG.

Sydnie Christmas

Sydnie Christmas. Credit: ITV/Thames

Golden buzzer singer Sydnie Christmas was back for the semi-finals delivering another exceptional performance, this time covering the Frank Sinatra classic, ‘My Way’.

Advertisements

Mike Woodhams

Mike Woodhams. Credit: ITV/Thames

Music teacher Mike Woodhams wowed the Judges with his musical wheel of impressions, including Cher, Rick Astley, Shakira and even Amanda Holden.

Jack Rhodes

Jack Rhodes. Credit: ITV/Thames

Magician Jack Rhodes had the Judges’ hearts in their mouths as he performed an extreme card trick while locked in a box of dynamite.

Haribow

Haribow

Haribow brought the beats and the bounce as they skipped their way through their energetic Double Dutch performance.

Advertisements

Innocent Masuku

Innocent Masuku. Credit: ITV/Thames

Opera singer Innocent Masuku performed a stirring rendition of Hans Zimmer’s ‘Now We Are Free’ from Gladiator for the Judges in his Semi-Final performance.

Ssaulabi Performance Troupe

Ssaulabi Performance Troupe. Credit: ITV/Thames

Taekwondo group Ssaulabi Performance Troupe smashed their return to the BGT stage with a performance that was like something out of an action movie.

Alex Mitchell

Alex Mitchell

Comedian Alex Mitchell had the audience howling with his hilariously relatable stand-up routine in the semi-final.

Trixy

Trixy

In the semi-final, magician Trixy had more than a couple of tricks up his sleeve as he bamboozled the audience with his illusions and shocks the judges with a return appearance from ex-BGT contestant Tonikaku.

Advertisements

There will also be an additional wild card, chosen by the judges from the acts who didn’t make the top ten this week.

Britain’s Got Talent concludes with its live final this Sunday night at 7:30PM on ITV1.