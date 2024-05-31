Meet the Britain’s Got Talent 2024 finalists
After five semi-finals the top ten acts on Britain’s Got Talent 2024 have been confirmed for Sunday’s final.
One of the finalists will walk home with a £250,000 cash prize and a place at the Royal Variety Performance, with viewers ultimately crowning the winner.
Northants Sings Out
Northants Sings Out smashed their return to BGT in the semi-finals and took the Judges out dancing with their club-ready performance of Livin’ Joy’s ‘Dreamer’.
Abigail and Afronitaaa
Dancing duo Abigail and Afronitaaa danced up a storm with their energetic semi-final performance, jamming out to hits by Beyoncé and Fuse ODG.
Sydnie Christmas
Golden buzzer singer Sydnie Christmas was back for the semi-finals delivering another exceptional performance, this time covering the Frank Sinatra classic, ‘My Way’.
Mike Woodhams
Music teacher Mike Woodhams wowed the Judges with his musical wheel of impressions, including Cher, Rick Astley, Shakira and even Amanda Holden.
Jack Rhodes
Magician Jack Rhodes had the Judges’ hearts in their mouths as he performed an extreme card trick while locked in a box of dynamite.
Haribow
Haribow brought the beats and the bounce as they skipped their way through their energetic Double Dutch performance.
Innocent Masuku
Opera singer Innocent Masuku performed a stirring rendition of Hans Zimmer’s ‘Now We Are Free’ from Gladiator for the Judges in his Semi-Final performance.
Ssaulabi Performance Troupe
Taekwondo group Ssaulabi Performance Troupe smashed their return to the BGT stage with a performance that was like something out of an action movie.
Alex Mitchell
Comedian Alex Mitchell had the audience howling with his hilariously relatable stand-up routine in the semi-final.
Trixy
In the semi-final, magician Trixy had more than a couple of tricks up his sleeve as he bamboozled the audience with his illusions and shocks the judges with a return appearance from ex-BGT contestant Tonikaku.
There will also be an additional wild card, chosen by the judges from the acts who didn’t make the top ten this week.
Britain’s Got Talent concludes with its live final this Sunday night at 7:30PM on ITV1.
