The acts on tonight’s Britain’s Got Talent live show

After six incredible weeks filled with spectacular talent, the Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals are upon us as eight acts compete with one another each night in the hope of landing themselves a valuable place in Sunday’s grand finale.

Here’s who’s performing in tonight’s (Monday, 27 May) first semi-final:

Sven Smith

Sven, aged 27, impressed during the auditions with an air guitar routine set to a medley of Queen’s greatest hits, blending classic rock with theatrical performance.

The Trickstars

Lucy and her dogs, known as The Trickstars, plan to entertain the audience with a series of clever tricks.

Trey Braine

Trey, a schoolboy aged 10, is a dancer who dazzled the panel with his moves to a medley of popular songs during the auditions.

Ssaulabi Performance Troupe

The Ssaulabi Performance Troupe, a group of martial artists aged 19 to 23, demonstrate their skills in taekwondo while breaking wooden boards in a dramatic display.

Taryn Charles

Bikoon

Entertainers Bikoon! have the judges in fits of laughter during the auditions as they perform tricks with a very animated duffle bag. What do the live shows have in store?

Stardust

Roller skaters and real-life couple, Stardust Vlada & Yevenii, won a golden buzzer during the auditions with an awe-inspiring routine!

Innocent Masuku

Opera singer Innocent blew the judges away during the auditions with a powerful rendition of ‘Caruso’ by Lucio Dalla.

Two acts from the night will progress – one chosen by a public vote and the other by the judges – Simon, Amanda, Alesha, and Bruno. They have the difficult task of deciding who will have a shot at winning the life-changing £250,000 cash prize and a spot in the Royal Variety Performance.

Each evening will also see special guest performers.

On Monday night’s show, the West End cast of Disney’s award-winning musical The Lion King will also perform. The internationally acclaimed stage adaptation will celebrate its 25th anniversary in the West End in October 2024, and they will roar onto the stage at the Eventim Apollo.

The first Britain’s Got Talent semi-final airs on Monday 27 May, 8PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

The grand finale will take place on Sunday, 2 June at 7:30PM.