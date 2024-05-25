Britain’s Got Talent has unveiled an impressive line-up of guest performers for its live semi-finals and grand finale.

Alesha Dixon, Calum Scott, and the casts of MAMMA MIA!, & Juliet, Frozen, and The Lion King will grace the stage, promising a spectacular week of live shows.

As the 17th series of Britain’s Got Talent nears its conclusion, an incredible array of talent has performed in front of judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and Bruno Tonioli, all vying for the £250,000 cash prize and a spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

Line-up of guest performers

Monday

The West End cast of Disney’s award-winning musical The Lion King will kick off the live semi-finals at the Eventim Apollo. Celebrating its 25th anniversary in the West End in October 2024, this internationally acclaimed stage adaptation has captivated over 19 million people in London with its spectacular masks, puppets, and costumes, telling the story of Simba’s epic adventures.

Tuesday

Prepare to let it go with Disney’s Frozen. The cast, led by Samantha Barks and Laura Dawkes, will deliver a show-stopping performance. Frozen reopened Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London in 2021 and will play its final performance on 8th September after three magical years on stage.

Wednesday

Multi-platinum-selling, BRIT-nominated singer-songwriter Calum Scott will premiere a UK exclusive performance of his latest single “Then There Was You” from The Garfield Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack). Since competing in Britain’s Got Talent in 2015 with his cover of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own,” Calum has continued to captivate hearts worldwide and recently toured with Ed Sheeran on his Mathematics stadium tour.

Thursday

In a UK TV exclusive, the cast of the first-ever UK and Ireland tour of the global sensation & Juliet will perform Max Martin and Katy Perry’s iconic pop anthem “Roar.” The musical opens in July at the Manchester Opera House, led by rising theatre star Gerardine Sacdalan as Juliet.

Friday

Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon will take to the stage for a special performance. Since her debut with girl group Mis-Teeq, Alesha has released numerous hits and become one of the UK’s defining female MCs.

Sunday

Celebrating 25 years in London, the West End cast of the feel-good musical MAMMA MIA! will close this year’s series in style at the grand finale with a joyous medley that will turn everyone into Dancing Queens! The West End cast includes Mazz Murray, Kate Graham, Nicola Dawn-Brook, and MAMMA MIA! I Have a Dream winners, Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley.

Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals start on Monday, 27 May at 8PM on ITV1 and ITVX. The grand finale will take place on Sunday, 2 June at 19:30.