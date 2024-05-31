Britain’s Got Talent could find itself hot water with Ofcom following a performance by drag queen Chantaaal.

The UK’s TV watchdog received 78 complaints regarding Chantaaal’s act last Saturday when they performed to Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On from Titanic.

Chantaaal, dressed as the front of the doomed liner and sporting a replica of Rose’s priceless necklace, made a bold entrance, declaring, “I’m about to become your favourite French femme fatale.”

Her elaborate costume captivated the audience, complete with an iceberg and ocean backdrop revealed by a lifting cape, a funnel-like creation, and a life ring.

The performance ended with Chantaaal blowing a whistle and shouting “come back,” mimicking a famous scene from James Cameron’s Oscar-winning film.

While judges Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli, Amanda Holden,and Simon Cowell were initially bemused, they warmed up to the performance, all giving her a “yes.”

However, the act didn’t sit well with everyone.

Complaints centred on the belief that the performance mocked the 1912 Titanic disaster, which claimed over 1,500 lives.

Reactions on social media were mixed.

One viewer called the act “super distasteful and not funny in the slightest,” while another deemed it in “poor taste.”

“Absolutely awful. Watching the judges cackle at it was even worse,” commented another user.

However, some defended Chantaaal, suggesting the performance was a satire of the film rather than the tragedy itself.

One supporter tweeted, “He was laughing at the ridiculous film, not the tragedy. Hollywood made light of the tragedy, turning it into entertainment for the masses.”

The debate continued with a counterpoint, “How long does it take a tragedy to not be a tragedy anymore but something to get laughs in a stand-up routine?”

Britain’s Got Talent continues on ITV1 this evening with its latest semi-final.