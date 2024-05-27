Britain’s Got Talent acts revealed for tomorrow’s semi-final

The line up for tomorrow’s (Tuesday) Britain’s Got Talent semi-final has been confirmed.

Advertisements

Fresh from the results of tonight’s first semi-final, the next set of eight acts taking to the stage have been confirmed.

They are:

Lady Grenades – dance group

– dance group Geneviève Côté – animal and nature voice impressionist

– animal and nature voice impressionist Matteo Fraziano – hand shadow impressionist

– hand shadow impressionist Ravi’s Dream Team – choir

– choir Jack Rhodes – magician

– magician Blitzers – South Korean dance group

– South Korean dance group Ace Clvrk – singer

– singer Haribow – Double Dutch dance group

In the results, two acts from the night will advance – one chosen by a public vote and the other selected by the judges: Simon, Amanda, Alesha, and Bruno.

The judges face the tough task of deciding who will compete for the life-changing £250,000 cash prize and a spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance.

The two acts who make it through will join those from the first semi final on Monday, singer Innocent Massuki and taekwondo group Sslaubi Performance Troupe.

In total ten acts will make it into the grand final, which will take place on Sunday night. Plus, in past year’s there has also been an additional wild card entry.

Advertisements

Alongside the performances from the contestants, each evening will also see a performance from guest acts. Tuesday’s show will see the West End cast of Frozen starring Samantha Barks.

Britain’s Got Talent’s live shows air nightly at 8PM on ITV1 all this week ahead of the grand final on Sunday.