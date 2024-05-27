Monday’s Britain’s Got Talent results are in with the first acts making it through to the final.

Opera singer Innocent Massuki and taekwondo group Sslaubi Performance Troupe are the first of ten finalists on Britain’s Got Talent this year.

The Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists were chosen by the judges following auditions and Monday evening saw the first of five semi-finals.

Eight contestants performed to try and win one of two places in the live final.

Appearing in Monday’s show were air guitarist Sven Smith, dog act The Trickstars, dancer Trey Braine, taekwondo group Sslaubi Performance Troupe, singer Taryn Charles, variety act Bikoon, roller skater duo Stardust and opera singer Innocent Massuki.

Each night, viewers at home choose one act to make it to the final on Sunday.

The panel – Amanda Holden, Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, and Simon Cowell – will determine the second finalist from the remaining top two acts in the public vote.

In the results show, hosts Ant and Dec revealed the top three contestants chosen by the public: Innocent Massuki, The Trickstars and Sslaubi Performance Troupe.

The viewer vote winner, heading straight into the final, was singer Innocent Massuki.

The judges then chose between The Trickstars and Sslaubi Performance Troupe for the final spot. Bruno, Alesha and Amanda all voted for Sslaubi Performance Troupe, seeing them into the final.

Although his vote was not needed, Simon said he would’ve also voted for Sslaubi Performance Troupe.

She will join Innocent in the final on Sunday, along with the contestants from the rest of the week’s semi-finals.

The finalists will compete in the grand finale on Sunday night.

The performers are competing to win a place on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance and a big cash prize.

This year’s Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals continue all this week on ITV1 and ITVX at 8PM.

Together with the acts, each semi-final show will also feature a special guest performance with the cast of The Lion King taking to the stage in the first semi-final.