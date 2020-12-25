Britain's Got Talent's Christmas special airs tonight on ITV - here's who's performing!

The BGT 2020 Christmas one-off will welcome back a host of acts from the past 14 years.

They - together with all four judges Ashley Banjo, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams - will take to the stage for an evening of entertainment.

There's no judging, voting or competition, with the show simply celebrating Britain's Got Talent's stars as they serve up a helping of festive entertainment.

Britain's Got Talent's Christmas Special airs at 8PM on ITV on Christmas Day - Friday, 25 December.

Britain's Got Talent Christmas contestants

Here's a run down of all the performances from the show:

David Walliams’ Comedy Christmas Calendar with Francine Lewis (2013 finalist), Lost Voice Guy (2018 winner), Steve Royle (2020 finalist) and Robert White (2018 runner up), Daliso Chaponda (2017 runner up) and Katherine and Joe (2018, 2019 and 2020 contestants)

For the first time ever, David Walliams will take to the stage alongside a host of comedians for a hilarious Christmas routine.

Amanda Holden with Collabro (2014 winners)

Amanda Holden and Collabro perform a wonderful rendition of Home for Christmas.

Alesha Dixon and Tokio Myers (2017 winner)

Alesha Dixon will performs Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas with pianist Tokio Myers.

Ashley Banjo will perform as part of Diversity (2019 winners), with DVJ (2018 finalists)

and George Sampson (2008 winner) The supergroup put on a fantastic Christmas themed performance.

Calum Scott (2015 finalist) with MerseyGirls (2017 finalists and 2019 Champions finalists)

Calum will sing You Are The Reason with an accompanying moving performance from dance group MerseyGirls.

Attraction (2013 winners) with Britain’s Got Talent choir made up of Asanda Jezile (2013 finalist), Souparnika Nair (2020 semi-finalist), Fayth Ifil (2020 semi-finalist), Sarah Ikimu (2017 finalist) and Beau Dermott (2016 finalist)

In a pre-recorded piece for the show Hungarian shadow theatre group Attraction, will perform alongside a live BGT supergroup choir singing Somewhere Only We Know.

Jon Courtenay (2020 winner)

Jon will return to the stage with an original Christmas song after being crowned this year’s winner.

Ben Hart (2019 runner up), Richard Jones (2016 winner) and Marc Spelmann (2019 runner up)

Three of the best BGT Magicians come together for a spellbinding performance.

Ashleigh & Sully and Eliza (2012 winner) will join Sign Along With Us (2020 runner up)

Performing Marah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You, this performance will put a smile on everyone’s face.

Stavros Flatley (2008 finalist and 2019 Champions finalist)

Stavros Flatley will return for a brilliant performance ending with a special surprise to have the viewers in fits of giggles.

Colin Thackery (2019 winner)

In a remote performance, 2019 champion Colin Thackery sings What A Wonderful World as part of a celebration to the heroes of 2020

