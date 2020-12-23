Here's a first look at Britain's Got Talent's upcoming Christmas special.

Britain’s Got Talent's Christmas spectacular will air on ITV on Christmas Day - Friday, 25 December - at 8PM.

It will see Ant & Dec join Amanda Holden, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Ashley Banjo for a night of entertainment as acts from the past 14 series of BGT return.

There will be no judging or competition, with the show offering up a feel-good festive treat for all with singing, comedy, magic and much more.

In this first look clip, David offers up his own alternative Queen's Speech.

Speaking about the show, David said: "I think it’s a celebration of all the best of BGT. It’s previous acts coming back, it’s all the judges getting to perform including Ashley Banjo. So, you’re going to get to see Diversity. You’re going to see Amanda and Alesha and me on stage. It’s a celebration, like a variety show really.

"It’s a big, fun variety show on Christmas day, so it’s lovely."

He added of his 'Queen's Speech': "It’s just jokes about the other judges, more than jokes about the Queen. In any case, the Queen is going to watch it and not be very happy! That’s just one part of the show, it’s a two-hour show extravaganza, it’s going to be great."

In another part of the show, David Walliams’ Comedy Christmas Calendar will see him perform with a number of BGT comedians including Francine Lewis (2013 finalist), Lost Voice Guy (2018 winner), Steve Royle (2020 finalist), Robert White (2018 runner up) and Daliso Chaponda (2017 runner up) - plus Katherine and Joe (2018, 2019 and 2020 contestants).

David will also share the stage with fellow judge Ashley Banjo and BGT stars Stavros Flatley, which you can watch a first look clip of below.

Other performances on the episode include Amanda Holden singing with Collabro and Alesha Dixon performing a classic Christmas number accompanied by Tokio Myers.

More acts to feature across the show include former winners Ashleigh, with her performing pooches Sully and Eliza; Attraction; Colin Thackeray; Richard Jones and Jon Courtenay, as well as BGT favourites Stavros Flatley; Sign Along With Us; Marc Spellman; Ben Hart; Asanda Jezile; Sourpanika Nair; Fayth Ifil; Sarah Ikimu; Beau Dermott; Calum Scott and MerseyGirls.

Britain's Got Talent's Christmas Spectacular airs Christmas Day (Friday, 25 December) at 8PM on ITV.