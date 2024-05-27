Here’s how to vote in this week’s Britain’s Got Talent live shows this year!

The new season of Britain’s Got Talent enters its semi-final stages from Monday night (27 May) on ITV1 and ITVX.

Ant & Dec are back overseeing proceedings on stage with Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell behind the judges’ desk.

In each of the live show, performers who previously wowed the judges at the auditions, return to compete for a place in the final.

They include the lucky golden buzzer acts, who won a guaranteed place in the semi-finals with their stand out auditions.

Eight contestants will perform in each live semi-final. The first finalist will be chosen via the public vote and the second finalist will be chosen by the judges.

There is no BGT app to vote on Android or iOS, instead you can vote by simply visiting www.itv.com/vote and following the instructions.

You can vote online for up to five times for free.

Voting in each semi-final will open and close as announced by hosts Ant & Dec in the live show.

The ten finalists from the five semi-finals will return on Sunday night where they’ll have one last chance to win viewer votes before the public alone determine who wins Britain’s Got Talent.

As ever budding performers are performing to win a £250,000 prize and a the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

Britain’s Got Talent has delivered some of the most talked about performances and most memorable TV moments of the last decade and more, including Paul Potts, Diversity, Tokio Myers, Lost Voice Guy and of course superstar singer Susan Boyle.

But who will follow after the previous series’ victor Viggo Venn and win over the public to be crowned Britain’s Got Talent 2024 winner?

The Britain’s Got Talent live shows air nightly all this week at 8PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

Alongside the acts, a host of special guest performers will also grace the stage.

The live grand final takes place on Sunday, 2 June.