Britain's Got Talent winner Jon Courtenay reveals prize money plans

Jon Courtenay has revealed his plans for the Britain's Got Talent prize money.

In the 2020 BGT final results it was comedy singer Jon who won Britain's Got Talent 2020, scooping a £250,000 cash prize and a place at the next Royal Variety Performance show.

Following his vicotry, Jon opened up on how the win has proved a lifeline for him after the pandemic saw most of his work for the year cancelled.

"I haven’t worked since March. The cruises all dropped their anchors and my entire year’s diary is cancelled," he shared with The Sun newspaper. "We have no savings. I have been working continuously but haven’t been earning hundreds of thousands of pounds a year.

“My wife has been a stay-at-home mum. This money has really got us out of a tough situation.”

Jon revealed he would be spending the prize money paying bills and treating his friends and family.

They include a Millennium Falcon Star Wars Lego kit for his son after making a promise at the first audition to buy it if he won.

Jon also said he would be donating money to help support "needy children".

Jon said: “Short of paying off our overdraft, I’ve got friends and family that I can help out.

“I’m also going to give a lot of money to needy children because I’ve got children. And me and Emma will go out for a very nice meal at some point to celebrate.”

Jon won the final with 35% of the vote between the top ten acts. He becomes the first ever golden buzzer act to win after hosts Ant and Dec put Jon through to the semi-finals straight from the auditions.

Runners up, choir Sign Along With Us, had just over 15% of the vote while comedian Steve Royle had 14%, just 0.2% more than Nabil Abdulrashid in fourth place.

Britain's Got Talent will return for a new series in 2021.

Picture: ITV/Syco/Thames