Britain's Got Talent 2020 results: Full voting figures and percentages revealed

The full Britain's Got Talent 2020 voting percentages have been revealed following the final results show.

It was comedy singer Jon Courtenay who won Britain's Got Talent 2020 but just how close was it? Well it turns out it was a bit of a landslide.

Jon won the final with 35% of the vote between the top ten acts. He becomes the first ever golden buzzer act to win after hosts Ant and Dec put Jon through to the semi-finals straight from the auditions.

Runners up, choir Sign Along With Us, had just over 15% of the vote while comedian Steve Royle had 14%, just 0.2% more than Nabil Abdulrashid in fourth place.

Meanwhile, the stats also show all the results of the public vote from the semi-finals, revealing some very close outcomes with just 1% splitting Damien O'Brien from The Coven in the second semi-final.

See the full Britain's Got Talent voting percentages and stats below...

Britain's Got Talent 2020 results, voting figures and percentages

Semi Final 1

James & Dylan Piper - 41.8%

Yakub - 22.7%

Fayth Ifil - 13.2%

James Stott - 10.0% SOS

From The Kids - 6.1%

Imen Siar - 3.7%

Urban Turtles - 2.5%

Semi Final 2

Damien O'Brien - 22.1%

The Coven - 20.1%

Souparnika Nair - 19.7%

Amanda & Miracle - 18.5%

Honey & Sammy - 10.4%

Class Dynamix - 5.0%

Allan Finnegan - 4.2%

Semi Final 3

Sign Along With Us - 34.0%

Sirine Jahangir - 31.8%

X1X Crew - 14.5%

Ember Trio - 8.9%

Myra Dubois - 6.9%

Dario The Dinosaur - 2.0%

Bhim Niroula - 1.9%

Semi Final 4

Jasper Cherry - 49.2%

Belinda Davids - 21.2%

Chineke! Junior Orchestra - 8.5%

Billy & Chantelle - 7.5%

Kevin Quantum - 5.3%

Papi Flex - 4.9%

Katherine & Joe O'Malley - 3.4%

Semi Final 5

Aidan McCann - 27.0%

Beth Porch - 24.8%

Wesley Williams - 16.1%

Hakan Berg - 14.2%

Soldiers of Swing - 9.0%

Shalom Chorale - 6.3%

Crissy Lee - 2.6%

The Final

Jon Courtenay - 35.7%

Sign Along With Us - 15.3%

Steve Royle - 14.1%

Nabil Abdulrashid - 13.9%

James & Dylan Piper - 5.7%

Damien O'Brien - 4.6%

Aidan McCann - 3.7%

Jasper Cherry - 3.3%

Magical Bones - 2.9%

Aaron & Jasmine - 0.8%

Britain's Got Talent airs on ITV.

The show will return in 2021 for a new series.

Picture: Tom Dymond/Thames