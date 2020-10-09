Britain's Got Talent star Jonathan Antoine is to release his first ever Christmas album.

ChristmasLand will be released on 4 December, featuring Jonathan giving his unique take on a selection of holiday favourites.

The record was produced by Grammy award winning Gregg Field remotely from LA and features the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, New Zealand’s Choristers of Wellington Cathedral of St Paul and the Tudor Choir. It was recorded at London’s famous Abbey Road Studios.

The album comprises of traditional cherished carols, arranged to showcase the formidable voice for which Jonathan is renowned, including O Holy Night, O Come All Ye Faithful, Silent Night, and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.

It also features more contemporary classics including White Christmas, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, and Winter Wonderland, highlighting the tenor’s versatile range and tone.

Additionally, Jonathan recorded his own rendition of These Are Special Times for ChristmasLand. Originally recorded by Celine Dion, the track was rewritten by legendary American songwriter Diane Warren for the album, including a remarkable new Italian lyric by Grammy Nominated multi-talent Marco Marinangeli.

Jonathan said: “I have had the luck to spend the last 25 Christmases with my family, surrounded by people who love me.

"It has been a constant throughout my life, and I feel equally as excitable about it now as I did 20 years ago.

"I hope that you can feel not simply that excitement in the waveforms of this audio, but also the fears, the love, passion and uncertainty that make up our human experience. Christmas doesn't just mean Christmas, it also means every other day of the year.

"Please remember this as we move forward, and treat every day as though it were Christmas – perhaps we can all meet in ChristmasLand.”

Jonathan, who first rose to fame with his incredible Britain's Got Talent audition in 2012, has released a number of chart topping classic albums both with singing partner Charlotte Jaconelli and as a soloist.

He also recently co-authored a published children’s book helping children to overcome the effects of bullying, and will also feature in the upcoming documentary Anxious Nation.