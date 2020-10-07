The Britain's Got Talent 2020 final airs this Saturday night - here's just how it will work.

It’s been ten months in the making and now it’s time for one act to triumph as the Britain’s Got Talent 2020 Champion and win a life-changing prize.

The Britain's Got Talent 2020 final will air this Saturday, October 10 from 7:30PM.

Ant and Dec will host with Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Ashley Banjo - sitting in for Simon Cowell - back at the judges’ desk.

Performing will be the five finalists chosen by the judges after each semi-final as well as the five acts put through by the public vote across the series.

The currently confirmed five finalists are variety act Steve Royle; dancing duo, Aaron and Jasmine; magician, Magical Bones; comedy singer and performer, Jon Courtenay; and stand-up comedian, Nabil Abdulrashid.

The remaining finalists, as chosen by the public from the five semi-finals, will be revealed on Saturday.

All ten acts will pre-record their final performances the night before the show for safety reasons.

While the performances will be pre-recorded, the results will still be live as viewers at home take full control in deciding which of the ten finalists will take home the prize at the end of the night.

The winner will receive £250,000 plus a coveted spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance.

Alongside the performances from the finalists, there will be an epic guest performance from the casts of West End shows Les Misérables – The Staged Concert, The Phantom of the Opera and Mary Poppins.

After seven months of total shutdown, 60 performers have come together to conjure up the dazzling lights of the West End including.

Tune in to the final of Britain’s Got Talent on Saturday at 7:30PM on ITV.

Picture: ITV