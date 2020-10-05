Comedian Nabil Abdulrashid's semi-final performance has prompted 700 complaints.

Last Saturday saw the fifth group of semi-finalists compete for a spot in this weekend's grand final.

One of the acts taking to the stage was 34 year old comedian Nabil Abdulrashid from Croydon who won Alesha Dixon's golden buzzer in the auditions.

The stand up returned for Saturday's semi-final with another set that left the judges in stitches.

However the routine has also resulted in 733 complaints to TV watchdog Ofcom, reports The Sun newspaper.

Nabil won the semi-final as the judges' choice to go through to the final.

Both Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden praised his jokes, which touched upon topics such as race and religion.

Alesha said: "I really enjoyed it. The reason I pressed my golden buzzer for you is because I love things which are a bit edgy, a bit different and you're that.

"It's okay to feel a bit uncomfortable with comedy, I think that's what comedy is about. I think we all need to learn a bit more and have a sense of humour, it was great."

Amanda agreed: "Comedy should be about pushing boundaries and tonight you made me really, really laugh so congratulations."

Meanwhile a further 136 complaints were made about Saturday's latest show over Amanda's latest dress.

And a further 23 viewers made objections about a variety of other matters.

It comes after Britain's Got Talent was revealed as the most complained about TV show of the year with over 27,000 complaints in total to date.

The majority of the complaints - over 24,000 - were about Diversity's guest performance which centred around the Black Lives Matter movement.

Ofcom previously rejected the complaints and backed the show.

Britain's Got Talent's grand final airs Saturday October 10.