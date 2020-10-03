Britain's Got Talent's Beth Porch wows again with another original song

Beth Porch wowed again on Britain's Got Talent's semi-final this evening.

This weekend saw the fifth set of semi-finalists compete for a spot in the grand final.

Advertisements

They performed for this year's panel - Amanda Holden, Ashley Banjo, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon - plus a virtual audience.

One of the last acts to appear in the semi-finals was 25-year-old Beth Porch, a singer from London. At the auditions, she performed an original song inspired by her work as a paediatric nurse.

She returned for the semi-finals with another original song, Everyday Heroes.

You can watch Beth Porch singing her song in the video above.

Ashley said: "Wow. Just so reflective. You're such a beautiful, pure talent, your song-writing, your voice... it's so simple but so incredible. I enjoyed every single minute."

Advertisements

David added: "You are an extraordinary talent. You've sung two original songs and both have been absolutely beautiful and brilliant. I think that's a fitting tribute, you did brilliant tonight so well done."

Commented Alesha: "It's unbelievable to think how much has changed in the world since we saw you last and it's just given your act just so much more meaning so thank you so much for that song. It was so poignant, beautiful and you're a breath of fresh air."

And Amanda said: "When we first saw you everything was very normal but now more than ever the light has been shown on the NHS who have basically got us through everything. You're a credit to the job you do and humanity so congratulations, that was an incredible performance."

Other semi-finalists taking part in tonight's show were choir Shalom Chorale, drum act Crissy Lee, magic act Hakan Berg, coic act Nabil Abdulrashid, magician Aidan McCann, singing pair Soldiers of Swing and unicyclist Wesley Williams.

In each show two acts will make it into the final. The panel will pick one contestant to go through to the final while the public will choose a second.

Acts confirmed for the final so far are comedian Steve Royle, magician Magical Bones, duo Aaron & Jasmine and comedy singer Jon Courtenay.

The acts in the final stand a chance of winning a life changing £250,000 and a coveted spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

Advertisements

The final will take place next Saturday night (October 10) as the winner is crowned.

Alongside the acts, each show will also include a special guest performer. This weekend saw BGT's own Amanda Holden perform.